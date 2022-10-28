Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DVN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.37.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $76.56 on Monday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.68%.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

