DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($252.04) to €241.00 ($245.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

DNB Bank ASA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

