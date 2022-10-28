Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,906,000 after purchasing an additional 147,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,031,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,382,000 after purchasing an additional 624,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $67.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

