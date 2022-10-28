Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,468 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.32.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $331.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.34. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

