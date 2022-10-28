Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Dover were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after acquiring an additional 731,961 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth $83,771,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,318,000 after acquiring an additional 259,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,202,000 after acquiring an additional 133,666 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV opened at $128.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.19.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

