Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the September 30th total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.9 days.

Dowa Stock Performance

DWMNF stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. Dowa has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95.

Dowa Company Profile

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

