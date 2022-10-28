Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $75.56 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average is $93.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EMN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

