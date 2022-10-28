Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the first quarter valued at $169,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the first quarter worth about $237,000.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESBA opened at $6.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

Empire State Realty OP Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

