ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Lifted to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.20 ($18.57) to €17.80 ($18.16) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.50 ($16.84) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

