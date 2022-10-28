Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Enbridge by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after buying an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 46.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after buying an additional 4,054,557 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,196,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

