Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128,425 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 132.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,681,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,982 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 74.0% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 8,154,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,000 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,865,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,423,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.