Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Director Sells $58,662.50 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $58,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,161.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Gross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, William Gross sold 80,000 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $337,600.00.

On Monday, October 10th, William Gross sold 16,250 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $88,725.00.

On Monday, September 26th, William Gross sold 16,250 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $78,487.50.

Shares of NYSE NRGV opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,189,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after acquiring an additional 316,538 shares during the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,727,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,341,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRGV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Energy Vault from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

