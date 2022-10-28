Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Trading Down 5.7% on Insider Selling

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.84. 8,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,002,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.
Specifically, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $88,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,639,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,953,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Vault news, CEO Robert Piconi bought 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,327,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,030,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $88,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,639,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,953,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,750 shares of company stock valued at $563,475 in the last three months.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NRGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.
Energy Vault Stock Down 5.1 %
Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRGV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth $376,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the first quarter worth $57,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Energy Vault
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Vault (NRGV)
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.