Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Trading Down 5.7% on Insider Selling

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.84. 8,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,002,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Specifically, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $88,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,639,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,953,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Vault news, CEO Robert Piconi bought 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,327,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,030,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $88,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,639,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,953,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,750 shares of company stock valued at $563,475 in the last three months.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NRGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRGV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth $376,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the first quarter worth $57,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

