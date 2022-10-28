EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $155.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.74.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $134.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.35 and its 200-day moving average is $119.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

