EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Cut to C$68.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EQB from C$86.50 to C$85.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on EQB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EQB has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.08.

EQB Price Performance

EQGPF opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. EQB has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

