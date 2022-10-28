Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 526.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 32.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $166.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

