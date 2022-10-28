Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Holdings Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,496 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 783.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 69,003 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 70,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

AQUA opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $439.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.65 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.