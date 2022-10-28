Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades SEB (OTC:SEBYF) to Neutral

SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEBYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SEB from SEK 124 to SEK 117 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SEB in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$103.50.

SEB Price Performance

Shares of OTC SEBYF opened at C$63.73 on Wednesday. SEB has a 12 month low of C$63.73 and a 12 month high of C$158.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$97.37.

About SEB

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small household appliances worldwide. It provides electrical cooking, food preparation, and beverage preparation products, including electrical cooking products comprising deep fryers, rice cookers, electric pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, coffee makers, espresso machines, electric kettles, home beer-taps, soy-milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, beaters, etc.

