ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Short Interest Update

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the September 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ExcelFin Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ExcelFin Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. ExcelFin Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExcelFin Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XFIN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 1.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ExcelFin Acquisition by 0.5% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 401,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExcelFin Acquisition Company Profile

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

