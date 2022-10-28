Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the September 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXCOF opened at $5.07 on Friday. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

