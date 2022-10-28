Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,550,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the September 30th total of 7,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exela Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 102,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 176,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 795.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 226,376 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 492,259 shares during the period.

Exela Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies ( NASDAQ:XELA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($2.02). The firm had revenue of $266.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

