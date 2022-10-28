Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 127,828 shares.The stock last traded at $7.32 and had previously closed at $7.15.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.07 million and a P/E ratio of -4.30.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.61) by $13.32. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 186.74%. On average, analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Exscientia during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. 27.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

