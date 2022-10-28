Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Lowered to C$910.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$950.00 to C$910.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.
Fairfax Financial Stock Up 3.0 %
FRFHF opened at $488.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.79. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $363.48 and a 1-year high of $575.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.83.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
