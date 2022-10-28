Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Lowered to C$910.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$950.00 to C$910.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

FRFHF opened at $488.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.79. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $363.48 and a 1-year high of $575.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($37.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.54%.

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.