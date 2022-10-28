Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Now Covered by Societe Generale

Equities research analysts at Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €15.00 ($15.31) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €35.00 ($35.71) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €31.00 ($31.63) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Faurecia S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

Faurecia S.E. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Faurecia S.E. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $55.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.