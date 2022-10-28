FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 247 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,372,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,016,010,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,623,079,000 after purchasing an additional 664,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,760,083 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $695,913,000 after purchasing an additional 131,368 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.44.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $145.12 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

