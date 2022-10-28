FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 513 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.26.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $215.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

