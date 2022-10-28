FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.13.

NYSE HSY opened at $234.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.73. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $172.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $197,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,883. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

