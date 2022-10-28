FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 2,356 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 593.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $30,868,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $9,950,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $9,425,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.28. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $31.32.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fluor to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

