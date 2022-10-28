FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock opened at $283.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.