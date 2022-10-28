FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,996,000 after buying an additional 370,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,306,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after buying an additional 262,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,105,000 after buying an additional 233,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

