FDx Advisors Inc. Has $584,000 Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 26.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,714,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,391,000 after acquiring an additional 560,796 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 150.8% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 134,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after acquiring an additional 398,493 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 71.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,070,000 after acquiring an additional 373,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 42.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 837,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,881,000 after acquiring an additional 250,619 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.25. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $172.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

