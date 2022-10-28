FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.91. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,470 shares of company stock valued at $63,808,063 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

