FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SYF opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

