FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,174 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after buying an additional 4,641,334 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,423,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 525.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,168,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,960,000 after buying an additional 981,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,063,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

