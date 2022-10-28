FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,715 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 44,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 26.0% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 60,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on KMI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.5 %

KMI opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

