FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 252.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 197,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 141,407 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 278,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,785,000 after purchasing an additional 38,772 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 111,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $2,257,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $46,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

