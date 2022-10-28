FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,915 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.
Seagate Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ STX
opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Seagate Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.
Seagate Technology Company Profile
Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.
