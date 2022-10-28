FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,344 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,499 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,972,000 after buying an additional 1,108,274 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,218,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after buying an additional 490,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. UBS Group reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $59.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

