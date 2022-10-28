FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 4,035 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

EEM stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $52.14.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

