FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,521.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,212.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2,142.64. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,548.47.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $35.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,209 shares of company stock worth $76,468,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

