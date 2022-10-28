First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $48,000 Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 522.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,725 shares of company stock worth $2,237,580. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.45.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $359.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.15 and a 200-day moving average of $295.35. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $448.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

