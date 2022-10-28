First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 317 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 17,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.33. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Wedbush increased their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,643,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

