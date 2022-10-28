First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.50% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $48.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $57.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

