First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,103,000 after buying an additional 2,381,861 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11,657.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 561,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 257,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,512,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $41.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $56.58.

