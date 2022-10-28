FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FORM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 28.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 375.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in FormFactor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 12.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 503,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after buying an additional 57,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.37.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

