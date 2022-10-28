Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 236.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

