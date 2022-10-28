Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 543.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,224 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT opened at $56.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

