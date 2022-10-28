Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 292,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,423,046 shares.The stock last traded at $5.12 and had previously closed at $5.01.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 7.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.