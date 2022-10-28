Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,158 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FULT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.76. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,539.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at $657,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FULT. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

