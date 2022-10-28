FY2022 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Lowered by Analyst

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Moody’s in a report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $8.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.21. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $8.60 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.06 EPS.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $281.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $261.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.43. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,597 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Moody’s by 56.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,233,000 after buying an additional 868,456 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 11.0% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 23.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,439,000 after acquiring an additional 556,040 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after acquiring an additional 555,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.